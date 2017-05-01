Arkansas man gets 20 years in prison after entering guilty plea in brother's death

An Arkansas man who pleaded guilty last month in the November death of his younger brother has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Roy Miller Jr., 33, appeared April 10 before White County Circuit Judge Robert Edwards, where he entered a negotiated guilty plea on a lesser charge of manslaughter and one count of possession of firearm by certain persons.

Miller initially faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of his brother, 21-year-old Rahmal Miller of Beebe.

Rahmal Miller was found around 2:15 p.m. Nov. 25 lying in the parking lot of a Beebe apartment complex in the 1900 block of Kamak Drive, according to police.