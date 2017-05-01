Arkansas teen fatally struck by car while standing in street, police say

A 17-year-old was killed Monday after he stood in the road in Hot Springs and was hit by a car, according to a news release.

Antonio Lashwyne Nellum III of Hot Springs was standing in the street around 12:15 a.m. Monday when a 2006 Acura TSX hit him on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway between McLeod Street and Airport Road, a Hot Springs Police Department news release said.

The vehicle was headed west on the the highway at the time, authorities said.

The Garland County coroner pronounced Nellum dead at the scene of the wreck, police said.

Authorities said he was wearing black clothes when he was hit.

The case is still under investigation, but no arrests are expected, according to the release.

There have been at least 156 deaths on state roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.