Burglars use 'tire tool' to break into Little Rock amusement park, police say

Two burglars reportedly used a "tire tool" to break into an amusement park in southwest Little Rock over the weekend, the manager told police.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to Big Rock Mini Golf & Fun Park at 11411 Baseline Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When the manager arrived, a north door to a building at the amusement park had been busted and two cash registers were stolen, he reportedly told authorities.

One of the cash registers was later found at the front of the the business, an officer noted.

Two burglars were seen in surveillance video reviewed by authorities, with both wearing clothing that covered their entire body.

Authorities said one wore light-colored pants, a light-colored long sleeve shirt and a knit cap. The second had on a dark-colored jacket and light-colored pants at the time.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.