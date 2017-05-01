Search for missing Arkansas children swept away in floodwaters now a recovery process, sheriff says

Two children who were swept away in floodwaters when their vehicle was washed off an Arkansas bridge are not expected to be found alive, authorities said Monday as the search was officially deemed a recovery process.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the Madison County sheriff's office received a panicked call from a 38-year-old mother who had become stranded in high water with her children, a 4-year-old boy and an 18-month-old girl, according to a news release.

The family members were inside a vehicle that was swept off a low-water bridge over Glade Creek near Hindsville, police said. The mother tried to save her children but the boy and girl were pulled downstream by the fast current, officials said.

Emergency responders treated the 38-year-old and began searching for the children into Saturday night and then from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, the release said.

The effort began again at 7 a.m. Monday. The operation was switched at that point from a search to a recovery, authorities said.

Police have not named the mother or the two missing children.

At least five other people have died in weekend storms that caused widespread flooding across the northern half of the state and prompted Gov. Asa Hutchinson to issue an emergency declaration, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Among those killed was a 10-year-old girl who climbed a fence with her brother in Springdale and was swept away by the water, police said.

The four other victims were Doug Deckard, 51, John Vollmar, 75, Julie Schwede, 65, and a 24-year-old woman in Eureka Springs whose name was not reported.