Fox News co-president Bill Shine is out
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:36 p.m.
NEW YORK — The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim. The network said Monday that Bill Shine, the network's co-president and a longtime lieutenant of ousted Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, is out.
Shine's departure follows the firing of top personality Bill O'Reilly and Ailes, both amid charges that they had harassed women. Shine was not accused of harassment, but there were questions about what he knew about the network's workplace atmosphere for the years problems were going on.
His co-president, Jack Abernethy, will remain. Fox said Monday that it was also promoted two other executives, Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace.
Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, said Wallace and Scott have "played a large part in assembling the deepest bench of talented broadcasters and journalists."
ARMNAR says... May 1, 2017 at 5:05 p.m.
FOX "News" is the swamp that needs draining. Glad another pig is gone.
