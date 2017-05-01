Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 01, 2017, 2:35 p.m.

Good Samaritan's backpack stolen while he rescued woman, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:35 a.m.


EDISON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are looking for the thief who stole the backpack of a man who leaped onto train tracks to help rescue a woman.

Police say 34-year-old Anil Vannavalli was waiting on the Edison train station platform Friday morning when the woman fainted and fell on the tracks.

Police say Vannavalli dropped his backpack and jumped on the tracks to carry the woman to safety. While he was doing that, someone took the backpack, which held his laptop computer, headphones and about $200 in cash.

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said the theft, "perpetrated in the midst of such a selfless good deed," seems "very disgusting and outrageous."

The woman was treated at a hospital.

Kharma says... May 1, 2017 at 12:17 p.m.

No good deed goes unpunished.

