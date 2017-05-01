Gov. Hutchinson names Miss America Savvy Shields to honorary post in Arkansas health program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson named Monday reigning Miss America Savvy Shields as an ambassador for his 10-year plan to promote healthier, active lifestyles among Arkansans.

The Fayetteville native was named by the governor as a statewide ambassador and honorary chair of Healthy Active Arkansas at morning news conference.

Healthy Active Arkansas was established in 2015 to promote healthy food choices and increased physical activity among Arkansans, according to the program's website. Hutchinson established the plan to combat obesity among Arkansans as well as taper obesity-attributable healthcare expenses, the website said.

The overall goal is to increase the percentage of people who are at a healthy weight. Arkansas has the highest obesity rate of any state at 35.9%, according to a 2015 study cited on the website.

Shields is "passionate about making a difference to encourage healthy lifestyles in our state" and will do an "outstanding job," Hutchinson said in two tweets.