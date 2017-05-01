SpaceX launch pushed back to today

SpaceX scrubbed a planned Sunday morning launch of a payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

The spy satellite, known as NROL-76, or NRO Launch 76, was to be launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four-hour window for a launch today starts at 6 a.m. Central time.

If the launch today goes as planned, SpaceX will attempt to land the first-stage booster back at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The Hawthorne, Calif., space company in March relaunched a previously used first-stage booster to put a commercial communications satellite into orbit, then landed it on a floating sea platform. Today's payload is to be launched atop a new first-stage booster.

Few details have been released about the rocket's payload. Unlike with commercial launches, SpaceX did not say how long it would take the satellite to deploy or what orbit it would travel.

This may not be SpaceX's first launch for the reconnaissance office, which is part of the Defense Department. The company is believed to have launched a small satellite for the intelligence agency as a secondary payload during a December 2010 demonstration flight for NASA.

NYC mayor talks up preschool idea

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is up for re-election, wants to provide free preschool for thousands of 3-year-olds.

The proposal revives a campaign issue -- free preschool for 4-year-olds -- that helped him win office in 2013.

His initiative, which could eventually enroll up to 62,000 kids, would be among the largest public investments in preschool in the United States for children that young.

A few states, including Florida and Oklahoma, have universal, publicly funded pre-K for 4-year-olds, but such programs for 3-year-olds are rare.

Education advocates said the plan announced last week by de Blasio, a Democrat, could be a national model if it succeeds.

"The kind of research it's going to generate, as well as student outcomes, are going to show that it's possible at scale to build a public system for preschool, and that's never been done," said Shael Polakow-Suransky, president of Bank Street College of Education, who served as deputy New York City schools chancellor under de Blasio's predecessor, Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

New York City rolled out universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds over just two years after de Blasio took office. The program now serves nearly 70,000 children in a public school district with 1.1 million pupils.

Hirokazu Yoshikawa -- a professor at New York University -- said public commitment to early childhood education has often been a tough sell in the United States.

8 walkers injured after struck by car

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. -- Eight people were injured when they were struck Saturday night by a car while walking to an apartment complex, Florida authorities said Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred on Perdido Key, on the Florida Panhandle near Pensacola.

Local news outlets reported that the eight friends were walking back to an apartment complex when they were hit from behind by a car. At least two people were critically injured. Others were treated at a hospital and released.

Highway Patrol Lt. Eddie Elmore said in a Sunday news release that officers were investigating.

Police recover body of missing boater

FORT SMITH -- The body of a third victim of a boating accident last week was pulled from the Arkansas River in eastern Oklahoma, authorities said Sunday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of Kristy Farhat, 22, of Dora was found Saturday in the river just west of Fort Smith.

The Highway Patrol said Farhat was in a boat with her husband, William Farhat, a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy when the boat's motor stopped and the craft was pulled into the floodgates of a dam on the river.

The 6-year-old boy was found and later died at a hospital in Little Rock. The body of William Farhat was found Thursday.

The 4-year-old boy was rescued and treated at a Fort Smith hospital, then released.

