• U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Leh­tinen, R-Fla., the first Cuban-American elected to Congress and the first female chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, announced her plans to retire at the end of her term next year.

• Keywan Karimi, an Iranian filmmaker imprisoned for "insulting sanctities" in a case that involved footage from a "video clip" and a film about political graffiti in Iran, was released after serving about five months of a yearlong term and avoided the 223 lashes assigned as part of his punishment.

• Jonathan Smith, 28, has pleaded innocent to several charges in district court -- and still faces charges in municipal court -- over accusations that he slapped the backsides of multiple women along a hiking trail in Spokane, Wash.

• Cullen Talton, sheriff of Houston County, Ga., said Sgt. Slate Simons had to shoot and kill his police dog, Kyro, after the dog grabbed onto Simons' leg and tore up his calf, which Simons said likely happened because Kyro mistook him for the suspect they were hunting.

• Travis Lara, a California state park aide, said a woman was wading in the water off a beach in San Diego County when a shark tore away part of her upper thigh, which one witness said prompted onlookers to use a rubber surfboard leash as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before the woman was airlifted to a hospital.

• Mingma Sherpa, a mountaineering organizer, said Ueli Steck, a 40-year-old Swiss man known for speedy ascents -- including scaling dozens of peaks in the Alps in just over two months -- died in a climbing accident near Mount Everest in Nepal.

• Lt. Jason Barnes, a Fulton, Mo., police detective, said authorities were investigating the death of Carl DeBrodie, 31, who lived in a home for the developmentally disabled and whose body was found in a concrete-encased container.

• Kaushal Khandhar, a youth chess coach in Malaysia, said one of his students was forced to withdraw from a tournament after organizers deemed the 12-year-old's knee-length dress too "seductive" -- a decision that Khandhar called "completely out of line."

• Alexander McCoy, upset after the government debuted a hotline for victims of illegal aliens' crime, inspired a surge of prank calls after he tweeted that it would "be a shame if millions of people called this hotline to report their encounters with aliens of the UFO-variety."

A Section on 05/01/2017