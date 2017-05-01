Janet Jackson sets North Little Rock concert

Janet Jackson is set to perform at North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena this September, the venue said Monday night.

The announcement comes a year after the Grammy Award-winning artist postponed her world tour.

Jackson was originally set to perform in North Little Rock in May 2016 as part of the tour in support of her “Unbreakable” album.

The singer will now bring her 56-city tour to Verizon Arena on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets, which range in price from $29.95 to $110, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. An eight-ticket limit will be imposed per household.

More information about ticket sales can be found by visiting the Verizon Arena Box Office, visiting the arena’s website or by calling (800) 745-3000.