Kayaker's body recovered from Arkansas lake, marking 6th death linked to weekend storms

Rescue workers recovered the body of a kayaker Monday morning from an Arkansas lake, marking the sixth death related to weekend storms in the state.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens said three people were attempting to kayak down the Saline River in Saline County on Sunday afternoon when one “capsized in flooded timber and became pinned between his kayak and a tree” above Lamar Porter Lodge. His friends tried to free him, then called 911, Stephens said.

A Saline County sheriff’s office news release said high water made it "impossible" for the others to help their friend.

The release said it took firefighters, Grant County Swift Water Rescue, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas State Police “several hours” to rescue the two kayakers who tried to help their friend.

Personnel from multiple agencies stayed overnight near Lake Winona, which connects to the river, but “were unable to safely reach the location where the kayaker was last seen,” due to water moving quickly, the release said. The third kayaker's body was recovered Monday morning.

Walls said the boating accident was “somewhat caused” by floods brought on by the weekend’s storms.

Stephens said the trio started boating below the Lake Winona spillway.

“Water was running over the spillway at a high rate and the current in the river was extremely swift,” he said.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will continue investigating the accident, Walls said.

None of the kayakers’ names were released.