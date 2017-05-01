Little Rock police: Officer injured in crash; driver flees

The Little Rock Police Department is responding to a hit-and-run involving one of its officers, according to a spokesman.

Officer Steve Moore, an agency spokesman, said the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the area of John Barrow Road and West 28th Street.

A motorist pulled out in front of a patrol vehicle while attempting to turn onto John Barrow Road from West 28 Street, causing the collision, Moore said.

After the crash, the motorist fled the scene, according to police. A physical description of the driver or the vehicle was not immediately available.

Moore said the police officer was being evaluated at the scene, noting that he was "slightly injured."

Significant damage was reported to the officer's vehicle.

Additional information regarding the hit-and-run was not immediately available.