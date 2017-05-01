• Debilitating studio battles. One miraculously still cat. Mooning contests between James Caan and Marlon Brando. These were the memories shared, 45 years later, on the making of The Godfather in a reunion of the film's cast and director Francis Ford Coppola at Radio City Music Hall. Coppola and cast members Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, Caan, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire gathered Saturday. The night was organized by De Niro as the closing evening of his Tribeca Film Festival, which preceded the affair with a grand double feature of The Godfather, Parts 1 and 2. That made for a long day -- the event spanned nearly 9 hours -- but was a giddy delight for devotees of Coppola's masterpieces. While both films are widely viewed as among the finest ever made, Coppola and cast members spoke extensively about the films' humble origins, when Coppola was a young, untested director. Pacino was an unknown theater actor whom the studio, Paramount, was loathe to cast. And few people thought the source material -- Mario Puzo's best-seller -- was the stuff of great cinema.

• Forget alternative facts. Samantha Bee pioneered the alternative dinner. And even though luminaries from the media and Hollywood were on hand to schmooze and talk politics, it was "Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner." The event was billed as a tribute to journalism, but it was also an opportunity for Bee and her guests to mock President Donald Trump at every turn. "You continue to fact-check the president as if he might someday get embarrassed," Bee, who hosts the weekly talk show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee on TBS, told the crowd of 2,600 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington on Saturday afternoon. "Tonight is for you." Hundreds of journalists, including CNN's Jake Tapper, attended the event billed as an alternative to the official White House Correspondents' Association dinner, which took place later Saturday. Proceeds from Bee's event were to benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists. Unlike journalism, which is supposed to be objective, Bee's dinner was not a bipartisan affair. In the sketches and monologues that aired at the event, Hollywood made its disdain for Trump known. Trump skipped the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Instead, he hosted a rally for his supporters in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

A Section on 05/01/2017