NLR police arrest 3 men in robbery

Police arrested three men in an aggravated robbery that occurred outside a Waffle House in North Little Rock early Saturday, according to arrest reports.

The three men -- Antonio Nation, 21; Isaiah Thomas, 19; and Zachariah Bryson, 19, all of North Little Rock -- each face one count of aggravated robbery, according to arrest reports.

Police were sent at 5:21 a.m. Saturday to the Waffle House at 2505 McCain Blvd. to investigate a reported aggravated robbery, according to police.

When officers arrived, three people reported that they were in the parking lot, one in a car and two outside, when three men approached them, reports said.

The witnesses described the three men for police and said the men had asked for a ride and for some "smoke," reports said.

The witnesses told police that when they refused, the three men became more aggressive.

Police said Thomas told the person in the car to get out. The witnesses said Thomas searched their pockets, according to reports.

The witnesses said they never saw a weapon but believed that one of the suspects had one, officers said.

One witness told police that he gave the men cash. Another witness said money was taken from the center console of his vehicle, according to reports.

Police said Bryson, Thomas and Nation matched the witnesses' description of the robbers and were found in the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard, down the street from the Waffle House.

Officers reported finding cash on two of the men.

All three were arrested less than 15 minutes after police responded to the aggravated robbery call, according to arrest reports. The reports did not indicate whether police found a firearm.

All three men were listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 05/01/2017