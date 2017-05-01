Home / Latest News /
Oklahoma deputies fatally shoot Arkansas man
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:01 p.m.
TOM, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after sheriff's deputies fatally shot an Arkansas man who reportedly opened fire on a sheriff in southeastern Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened Sunday near the town of Tom, about 200 miles southeast of Oklahoma City and near the state's borders with Arkansas and Texas. According to the OSBI, deputies with the McCurtain County sheriff's office fatally shot 32-year-old Devin Hawkins after Hawkins pointed a gun and fired once at the sheriff.
No one else was injured. Hawkins was from Foreman.
The bureau said agents will conduct a full review and forward a report to prosecutors, who will determine whether the shooting was justified.
TuckerMax says... May 1, 2017 at 2:17 p.m.
On your Twitter feed it says after this article title: "Here's what we know >>" Why would you say that? Do you report things you don't know? No. It's meaningless. You're a newspaper. Of course it's what you know. That should go without saying. Or do are you afraid of being "fake news"?
( permalink | suggest removal )
