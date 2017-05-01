100 years ago

May 1, 1917

• L. G. Hickson, mechanic for S. R. Thomas Auto Company, who drove the automobile which fatally injured James Bona, aged three, at Fourth and Spring streets, April 23, was held to the Grand Jury by Municipal Judge Woodruff yesterday on a charge of manslaughter. He was released on $1,000 bond. Hickson said he was driving north on Spring street and attempted to turn east when the steering gear locked and the car turned a semicircle, striking the child and pinning him to the wall.

50 years ago

May 1, 1967

• A squall line that moved through Central Arkansas Sunday night brought with it several reports of tornadoes. More than an inch and a half of rain fell on Little Rock in less than two hours. A tornado touched ground at Woodson, 12 miles south of Little Rock, but no damage was reported. Tornadoes also were reported at Collegeville, 10 miles west of Little Rock, Sweet Home, 10 miles south-southeast of Little Rock, and at a point eight to 10 miles south west of the city.

25 years ago

May 1, 1992

• The North Little Rock Sewer Committee agreed Thursday to pay its former office manager, Cleda Haley, $61,781.47 in an out-of-court settlement. "I was happy with the outcome, I was completely exonerated, which was my number one goal," Haley said Thursday after the special meeting. Haley, 61, was fired from her job of 28½ years in February 1991. She filed suit in federal court in April 1991 to get her job back, contending she was wrongly fired for talking with the media about possible problems in the department.

10 years ago

May 1, 2007

• The emergency room at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center had treated a number of bee stings over the year. The last thing officials there wanted Monday was to start dispensing them. So the hospital closed its emergency room for a couple of hours while a swarm of about 7,000 bees was relocated from a spot on the wall near the entrance. UAMS emergency room physician Dr. Delaney Kinchen said no patients had been treated for bee stings on Monday, but the situation made it necessary to close the emergency room. Bee stings may be minor annoyances for some people, but can be life-threatening emergencies for others, particularly those people who already have injuries that require hospitalization, Kinchen said.

