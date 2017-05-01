Pence: Repeal, replace by 2018

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence said he hopes Congress can pass legislation to replace the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act this year.

Pence, on NBC's Meet the Press, did not say when President Donald Trump would be able to sign a new health care bill, but that he hopes it would be "before the end of the year."

"We're hopeful there'll be action in the House of Representatives soon," Pence said.

Trump said April 20 that he believed he could get action on health care "whether it's next week or shortly thereafter." Repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's health care law was on Trump's to-do list for his first 100 days in office, which ended Saturday.

Republican leaders, under pressure from the White House, had been considering whether to vote last week after conservative holdouts endorsed a revised bill. But a number of moderate Republicans remained opposed to the measure, making it unclear whether the bill had enough votes to pass. Leaders were also distracted by the need to ensure passage of a stopgap measure to fund the government. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left open the possibility to try again this week.

In an interview with CBS' Face the Nation that aired Sunday morning, Trump said "this bill has evolved" over the past several weeks and will "beautifully" protect those who have pre-existing medical conditions. He noted an amendment that would allow states to create so-called high-risk pools.

"Pre-existing is going to be in there, and we're also going to create pools, and pools are going to take care of the pre-existing," Trump said at one point, later adding that the proposal has "a clause that guarantees" protection for those with pre-existing conditions.

But an amendment that House Republicans have been examining would allow states to opt out of the requirement to provide insurance to people with pre-existing conditions. In exchange, states would have to provide high-risk pools that fund coverage for those people, and insurers would be able to charge them more.

Democrats, along with many Republicans, have argued that insurance providers in all states should continue to be required to cover people with pre-existing conditions, a popular mandate that many Republicans had promised to continue. Democrats have said the latest proposal does not provide enough subsidies for the high-risk pools to ensure that those with pre-existing conditions do not face skyrocketing premiums.

House Speaker Paul Ryan agreed to support the amendment, which was negotiated by the chairmen of the House Freedom Caucus and the Tuesday Group -- the most conservative and moderate caucuses, respectively, among Republicans. The amendment has won near-unanimous backing from the Freedom Caucus. However, many members of the Tuesday Group and other corners of the House GOP fear that it goes too far and reneges on campaign promises. Dozens of House Republicans have either outright opposed the proposal or are withholding support.

For example, Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., voted for the original GOP health legislation in the Energy and Commerce Committee in mid-March but has announced his opposition to the bill because of the new amendment. Costello's suburban district west of Philadelphia is one of 23 around the U.S. held by a House Republican that Trump lost last year.

Pence, on NBC, touted the amendment and singled out Maine's use of the high-risk pools in the 2000s to protect those at the most risk in terms of health.

Maine's two senators -- Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats -- appeared on the show after Pence and noted that their state's high-risk pool was well-funded through an assessment on every health-care plan in the state and that it ended up with a $5 million surplus when it ended because of the enactment of the Affordable Care Act.

"What's being proposed doesn't have the subsidy, for example, that made the Maine high-risk pool successful," King said.

Pence argued that Congress needed to act because the health care law "is collapsing all across the country."

Those comments echoed Trump, who said in a series of Twitter messages Sunday that a "new healthcare plan is on its way" with "lower premiums & deductibles while at the same taking care of pre-existing conditions!"

"The premiums [of the Affordable Care Act] are too high," Trump said on CBS. "The deductibles are through the roof, so you never get to use it. But more importantly, it's dead."

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Brody of Bloomberg News; and by Paul Kane and Jenna Johnson of The Washington Post.

A Section on 05/01/2017