Police: Little Rock church spray-painted, damaged during 4 hours official was away

Police are examining fingerprints found inside a vandalized Little Rock church that someone broke into and spray-painted with graffiti while a church official was away, according to a report.

A 59-year-old woman told police officers that she left the Highland Baptist Church, 1717 N. Mississippi St., around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and returned four hours later to find much of the inside destroyed.

Police reported that a microphone that hung from the ceiling was cut, a thermostat was ripped off the wall and a boarded door was busted. Walls were spray-painted with graffiti and a large glass table top was also shattered, the report said.

Officers were able to lift fingerprints from a can of spray paint left behind. Police also found a shirt with some blood on it near an opening that the vandal had made with an unknown tool, the report said. Police believe that person likely cut themselves while crawling through it.

Both the fingerprints and the shirt are being stored as evidence. The damage was estimated to be about $2,500, police said.

No suspect was named on the report.