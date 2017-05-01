Home / Latest News /
Police: Man arrested in drive-by shooting outside North Little Rock home
This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.
A Sherwood man was arrested over the weekend after reportedly firing several shots at someone from a vehicle in North Little Rock, police said.
Ivory Wade, 46, was being held Monday on a charge of aggravated assault after the altercation in the 2100 block of West 16th Street on Saturday night, records show.
The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 6:50 p.m. that night to a report of shots fired in the area.
Chris Young Jr., 20, of Little Rock, told officers that he got into a physical altercation with Wade after overhearing him being disrespectful and cursing at someone in the front yard of a home in the block.
Young said that after fighting for a while, Wade reportedly threatened that he was “gonna come back to kill [Young]” before leaving the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.
The SUV later returned, at which point Wade reached across from the passenger side and brandished a pistol, the victim said.
Young said he heard about seven or eight gun shots and then ran behind vehicles. No injuries were reported.
The report noted that Wade suffered a “significant injury to the right side of his face” during the fight with Young. His right eye was also “bleeding badly,” according to a witness statement.
Wade was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock and later to UAMS Medical Center.
After being released from the hospital, Wade was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Three holes were found in the roof of the 16th Street residence that were believed to have been caused by bullets, the report states.
titleist10 says... May 1, 2017 at 4:16 p.m.
