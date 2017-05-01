Police: Man with infant arrested after yelling at North Little Rock firefighters

A North Little Rock man was arrested last week on charges including second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after he showed up at a fire station and yelled at two firefighters while holding an infant, authorities said.

Joshua Smith, 33, was also charged with public intoxication after his April 24 arrest, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report released Saturday.

Police responded about 10 a.m. to investigate a man who was "intoxicated or possibly on drugs" at the fire station at 3417 N. Magnolia St., according to the report.

An officer saw the man, later identified as Smith, "waving his arms about and yelling at two NLRFD Firemen about how they should be out 'saving lives,'" the report said, noting Smith smelled of alcohol, had trouble standing and "could not seem to control his never ending speech."

Investigators determined Smith had come from a nearby home, and the infant girl was returned to her grandparents and mother there, the report said. No injuries were reported.

Smith was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he was no longer listed as an inmate Monday.