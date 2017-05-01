Before regular session ends, Senate fails to override veto on gambling law enforcement bill

The Arkansas Senate has failed to override a veto of a bill that would have limited who can enforce the state's gambling laws.

Sen. Scott Flippo had wanted to make local police and prosecutors responsible for enforcing gambling laws — taking authority away from state Alcohol Beverage Control officers. Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed Flippo's bill last month, saying it would require law officers to ignore illegal conduct and would ban an executive agency from enforcing state laws.

Before legislators wrapped up their regular session Monday, Flippo sought to override Hutchinson's veto. The attempt was supported by only 15 senators — three less than the number needed to pass.

Two dozen senators had supported the bill when it passed the chamber in March.

