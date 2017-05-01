Former UA offensive tackle Dan Skipper inks free-agent contract with Cowboys

Former Arkansas offensive tackle Dan Skipper agreed to terms for a free-agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys to highlight the weekend's signings by ex-Razorbacks.

Cornerback D.J. Dean accepted an invitation to attend rookie minicamp with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, who also drafted Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., on Saturday and signed receiver Cody Hollister and his brother, Wyoming tight end Jake Hollister, to free-agent deals.

The Patriots have have drafted and signed numerous Razorbacks during Coach Bill Belichick's tenure, including quarterback Ryan Mallett in the third round in 2011, defensive end Jake Bequette in the third round in 2012, defensive end Trey Flowers in the fourth round in 2015 and tight end A.J. Derby in the sixth round in 2015.

