Style: 'Disney on Ice' returns to Verizon

In this day and age, “Disney” and “princess” have become almost synonymous — particularly with pint-size humans of the female persuasion, Jennifer Nixon writes in Tuesday’s Style section. And in most of its touring ice shows, Disney has played along, serving up its trademark roster of princesses and princes to twirl and glide across the ice while re-creating the movies’ iconic moments.

But Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment, is shaking things up a little bit.

The show, performed at North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena from Thursday-Sunday, follows not just The Little Mermaid’s Ariel and the sisters of Frozen, but also Lightning McQueen and Mater from Cars and Woody and friends from Toy Story 3.