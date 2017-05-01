Thousands of people in U.S. rally for workers, against Trump

NEW YORK — Thousands of people chanted, picketed and marched on cities across America on Monday as May Day demonstrations rallied against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Protesters flooded streets in Chicago. They demanded "Donald Trump has got to go!" at the White House gates. And at least four people were arrested after creating a human chain to block a county building in Oakland, Calif., where demonstrators demanded that county law enforcement refuse to collaborate with federal immigration agents.

Despite the California clash, the initial rounds of nationwide protests were largely peaceful as immigrants, union members and their allies staged a series of strikes, boycotts and marches to highlight the contributions of immigrants in the United States.

"It is sad to see that now being an immigrant is equivalent to almost being a criminal," said Mary Quezada, a 58-year-old North Carolina woman who joined those marching on Washington.

The demonstrations on May Day, celebrated as International Workers' Day, follow similar actions worldwide in which protesters from the Philippines to Paris demanded better working conditions. But the widespread protests in the United States were aimed directly at the new Republican president.

Trump, in his first 100 days, has intensified immigration enforcement, including executive orders for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and a ban on travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries. The government has arrested thousands of immigrants in the country illegally and threatened to withhold funding from jurisdictions that limit cooperation between local and federal immigration authorities. The travel ban and sanctuary cities order were temporarily halted by legal challenges.

