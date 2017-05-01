Trump quiet on plan for N. Korea

Calling the situation in North Korea "a chess game," President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast Sunday that he wouldn't discuss the reasons behind North Korea's latest failed rocket launch nor whether the U.S. would respond with military action.

On Saturday, a North Korean mid-range ballistic missile broke up a few minutes after launch, the third test-fire flop in April. In a taped interview shown Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation, Trump would not address a suggestion that the U.S. was responsible.

"I just don't want to discuss it," he told host John Dickerson. "And I think you know me very well, where you've asked me many times over the last couple of years about the military ... I said, 'We shouldn't be announcing all our moves.' It is a chess game. I just don't want people to know what my thinking is."

Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will eventually develop better missiles, adding that "we can't allow it to happen."

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Sunday affirmed Trump's statements, saying the president would not "telegraph his next moves" on North Korea but that he was working with advisers to determine how to move forward.

"He's not going to put out the plan for North Korea in The New York Times or The Washington Post," Priebus said on ABC's This Week.

Separately, Trump's national security adviser, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, said North Korea's most recent missile test represents "open defiance of the international community." He said North Korea poses "a grave threat," not just to the U.S. and its Asian allies, but also to China.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, McMaster said it is important "for all of us to confront this regime, this regime that is pursuing the weaponization of a missile with a nuclear weapon."

"This is something that we know we cannot tolerate," McMaster said.

Trump, noting that North Korea has been developing missiles for years under Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, said, "Frankly, this should've been done and taken care of by the [Barack] Obama administration, should've been taken care of by the [George W.] Bush administration, should've been taken care of by [former President Bill] Clinton."

Trump called Kim Jong Un "a pretty smart cookie" for being able to hold on to power after taking over at a young age, believed to be in his late 20s. "People are saying, 'Is he sane?' I have no idea," the president said.

North Korean ballistic missile tests are banned by the United Nations because they are seen as part of the North's push for a nuclear-tipped weapon that can hit the U.S. mainland.

"If [Kim] does a nuclear test, I will not be happy," Trump said. "And I can tell you also, I don't believe that the president of China, who is a very respected man, will be happy either." Asked whether "not happy" meant military action, he said: "I don't know. I mean, we'll see."

McMaster said Trump "has made clear that he is going to resolve this issue one way or the other," but that the president's preference is to work with China and others to resolve it without military action.

That means, McMaster said, working to enforce current U.N. sanctions and perhaps ratcheting them up.

"What this president has done is he's now connected what our military options are with what we're trying to do politically," McMaster said. "For too long, those two things were disconnected from each other. So you need the military option to help make what you were doing diplomatically, economically with sanctions, viable, to be able to resolve this problem short of what would be, as the president said, a major, major war and a humanitarian catastrophe."

Working with China

Trump said he believes that China's president, Xi Jinping, has been putting pressure on North Korea over its missile and nuclear weapons programs.

"The relationship I have with China, it's been already acclaimed as being something very special, something very different than we've ever had," Trump said on CBS. "But again, you know, we'll find out whether or not President Xi is able to effect change. I hope he is."

McMaster said Trump has been "masterful" in courting China, a country that accounts for the vast majority of trade with North Korea.

"We do see China starting to do something," including in public statements and the Chinese press, he said. "But it is clear more needs to be done, and we're going to ask China to do more as we do more as our South Korean and Japanese allies -- but really all nations -- have to take a look at this regime."

However, China has voiced opposition to U.S. plans for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, which the U.S. military began installing last month in Seongju, 135 miles southeast of Seoul, the capital. Crews started with the radar and other key components of the security system against North Korea, and South Korean and U.S. officials have said the system will be operational soon. China sees the system as a threat to its own security, and China's state-run news outlets have published threats of economic retaliation against South Korea.

Seongju residents protesting the system scuffled with police on Sunday. About 300 protesters faced off against 800 police officers and succeeded in blocking two U.S. Army oil trucks from entering the site, South Korean media reported. A few residents were injured or fainted from the scuffle, and they were taken to a hospital.

The defense system is contentious in South Korea, which already contributes nearly $810 million per year toward the cost of maintaining the U.S. military presence, in addition to providing land and infrastructure. The country is also one of the biggest buyers of U.S. weapons.

Presidential front-runner Moon Jae-in has vowed to reconsider the deployment if he wins the May 9 election. Moon, a liberal, said the security benefits of the defense system would be offset by worsened relations with China, which is the country's biggest trading partner.

Missile-system payment

Presidential candidates' tempers flared in South Korea last week after Trump said Thursday that he'd told South Korea it would be "appropriate" if it paid about $1 billion for the missile system. That's contrary to the existing agreement in which South Korea provides land and facilities while the U.S. pays the cost of operations.

All of South Korea's major presidential candidates accused Trump of violating the agreement on the defense system, popularly known as THAAD. Moon called for an immediate suspension of the defense system's deployment, which is expected within days.

But McMaster and South Korea's presidential security adviser, Chairman Kim Kwan-jin, spoke Sunday to confirm that the U.S. won't seek money from South Korea to pay for the system.

McMaster "explained that the recent statements by President Trump were made in a general context in line with the U.S. public expectations on burden-sharing with allies," Kim's office said.

When McMaster was asked on Fox News Sunday about Trump's remark, McMaster replied: "The last thing I would ever do is contradict the president of the United States, you know? But that's not what it was. What I told our South Korean counterpart is, until any renegotiation, that the deal is in place. We'll adhere to our word."

Information for this article was contributed by Foster Klug and Kim Tong-hyung of The Associated Press; by Nafeesa Syeed, Ben Brody, Takashi Hirokawa, Andreo Calonzo, Ian Sayson, Joe Easton, Mark Niquette, Linly Lin and Charlotte Ryan of Bloomberg News; and by Choe Sang-hun of The New York Times.

