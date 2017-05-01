Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 01, 2017, 11:32 a.m.

Two teens charged in fire that destroyed Arkansas house

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 8:55 a.m.

Two teenagers have been arrested after a fire destroyed a house in Arkansas last month.

James Adam Horness, 19, of Calico Rock and Shelby Jay Autry, 19, of Big Flat each face charges of criminal trespass and arson, the Izard County sheriff's office said.

The agency said an April 23 fire at a house on Vest Cemetery Road in Boswell destroyed a house valued at between $10,000 and $15,000.

The two suspects were formally charged two days later and booked into the Izard County jail. They remained there Monday with bail set at $10,000 each.

A May 23 court date has been scheduled.

