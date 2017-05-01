UA running back asks for 'prayers' after injury in final spring practice

FAYETTEVILLE -- A long weekend for Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rawleigh Williams III and his family came to an end on Sunday with one social media posting but no official medical update reported.

Williams, who was injured in a non-tackling play early in Saturday's final practice of spring and taken via ambulance to a hospital for testing, posted a message on his Twitter account around noon on Sunday to respond to an outpouring of well wishes he had received through social media.

"I really appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers and ask that you continue to pray for my family and I. God Bless! #WooPig," Williams wrote.

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville officials classified Williams' injury, which came on an inside run drill that featured minimal contact, as a "stinger," which signifies a neurological injury.

Because Williams had previously undergone surgery in October, 2015, to repair a displaced disc in his upper neck that had come close to his spinal cord, UA medical personnel elected to be extra cautious with him after he went down on Saturday.

Williams led the SEC with 1,326 rushing yards during the regular season in 2016 and he finished third in the final conference rushing statistics with 1,360 yards. He also led the league with seven 100-yard rushing games, including a career-high 205, with four rushing touchdowns, in a 58-42 victory at Mississippi State.

