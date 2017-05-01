OLD NEWS: Women a 'bit' slow to answer bugle call

A casual reading of Arkansas Gazette editions published from February to May 1917 suggests that the state's women were eager to do their "bit" in support of the war against Germany.

Umm ... no.

Look beyond the headlines and you'll notice there's not so much enrollment going on as women exhorting one another to enroll. When the fact that 23 or 13 or four (4) women have joined a local chapter of the National League for Women's Service is news -- in a city whose population was estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau as 58,716 -- well. Some bits were definitely getting done, but we're not talking megabits.

In her podcasts about World War I and Arkansas women (see wwiarkansas.com/podcasts), historian Elizabeth Hill describes deep suspicion of the war as a federal imposition in 1918. That spring, a statewide recruitment campaign worked hard to collect 43,000 women's pledges of public service.

But here we are a year earlier, with a military draft about to be imposed by the fed'ral gubmint and the biggest Little Rock paper yakking about so-called patriot women in New York enrolling in the war.

How would we react to talk like that today? That appears to be just what happened in spring 1917.

Here's a Gazette report from April 1, 1917:

Explains Services of Women Recruits

Twenty-three women have enlisted with the National League for Women's Service, which has headquarters at 605 Main street. More than 50 others have asked to enlist, but owing to a scarcity of application blanks they have not officially enlisted. Miss May Fulton Conway, one of the women in charge of the work of recruiting, said last night that many more are expected to apply.

"We have been hampered by a misunderstanding of our purpose," said Miss Conway. "So many women believe we are asking them to join the army and carry a gun or become members of the navy, as men do. Others believe this is a suffrage movement.

"The plan is to organize the women for emergencies of war. On the application they state what things they are fitted to do, such as driving automobiles, cooking and other tasks, and they also are asked to state what preference they may have in regard to occupation. The league is compiling a big directory of names of women and what they can do so in times of need for their services they may be called upon."

Stories the Gazette reprinted from the New York Evening World's wire service can't have helped. The May 6 paper featured a women's cavalry troop in New York, topped by a full-body photo of its shameless bugler in trousers.

Here's another New York headline: "Thousands of Brave American Women, Pledged to a Policy of Preparedness, Ready to Do Men's Work if War Comes: Ready to Fight if Necessary, or Do Anything From Shooting to Scrubbing, or Even Spying -- Would Be Drivers of Motors and Horses, Policemen, Munitions Workers, Farmers and Laborers -- Volunteer for Everything Men Can Do."

What could war-supporting ladies do beyond joining the American Red Cross in rolling bandages? In a story picked up April 27 by the Gazette, U.S. Army Gen. John J. Pershing advised one Mrs. Fred Fleming, president of the Federation of Women's Clubs of Texas, that her group should make a list of what each member could do best and what she would be willing to learn to do.

Among the classes of work, he said, women may be called upon to perform almost immediately are nursing, cooking, gardening, stenography, typewriting, machine sewing, tailoring and clerical work. Later, he continued, women may have to take the places of men as street car conductors and motormen, mail carriers and in the great munition factories.

Also, as a war measure, Pershing urged that "social activity be made of secondary consideration by the public."

New war-related women's clubs organized. There was the Navy League of the United States, eager to knit kits for sailors on the battleship Arkansas. There was the Little Rock Housewives' League, which met at the public library in answer to the National Housewives' League's call for an army of homemakers to conserve food.

In other stories (many other stories) other authorities said everyone should start growing food for the soldiers as well as their own home gardens. Essays by leaders in the Arkansas Federation of Women's Clubs hammered the waste-no-food theme.

Lady-shaming was trendy among the warlike gals. One Mrs. Annie Nathan Meyer of New York had declared a new social demand on women, "the demand for less extravagance to meet the sky-rocketing cost of living":

"It is hardly a complement, the consensus opinion of the world, that the women of America are the most extravagant women on the face of the earth. And the women know it.

"Since the European war began, American women have been doing some very serious thinking. They are beginning to be a little ashamed of themselves."

Free demonstrations on Fifth Avenue had taught these chastened ladies how to make good dishes from stale bread crumbs. And they needed to stop coaxing money from their husbands to meet high prices and instead go straight to the merchant and order him to behave.

"How about demanding from women the same knowledge of their business of home making we demand from men in the pursuit of their business?"

The women who joined the Little Rock-Housewives' League at the library May 9 promised to study food values, to shop in the morning so grocers could close on Thursday afternoons, to put their families on Army rations and ensure their cooks didn't waste food.

The following resolution was adopted: "Resolved, That the ice dealers of Little Rock are not justified in raising the price of ice from 40 to 43 cents a hundred pounds, and the Housewives' League hereby protests."

They also pledged to help out with the City Federation of Women's Clubs' weekly farmers market, called a curb market.

Gardening became a civic virtue.

Scramble for Free Cabbage Plants

There was a wild rush when women of the agricultural division of the National League for Women's Service began giving away the 7,050 cabbage plants at headquarters, 605 Main street yesterday morning. Within an hour all the plants had been given away, and many late comers went away empty-handed. Two hundred plants were given to pupils of Robert E. Lee school. Several hundred were given to pastors of the city, who desire to make a community garden. The plants were donated by Ed Prothro of Argenta.

This morning the women will give away 200 tomato plants which were donated by Mrs. W.O. Green. Several other persons have offered to give tomato plants. The agricultural division of the league also is making an effort to secure other seed for free distribution.

Five women registered for service in the league yesterday. ...

ActiveStyle on 05/01/2017