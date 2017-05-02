Home / Latest News /
Arkansas to cut $43M from coming year's budget
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:00 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas is cutting its budget for the coming fiscal year by $43 million, days after Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered reductions in this year's funding for state agencies.
The state Department of Finance and Administration on Tuesday lowered its forecast for the state's revenue for the fiscal year that begins July 1 to $5.4 billion. The reductions will affect programs for about a dozen agencies under a lower priority category of the state's budget.
The announcement comes days after Hutchinson said he was cutting $70 million in the state's current budget to make up for a revenue shortfall. Hutchinson also said affected state agencies would be able to absorb those cuts because of savings generated in the past year and that they wouldn't lead to any layoffs.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas to cut $43M from coming year's budget
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.