Arkansas to cut $43M from coming year's budget

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas is cutting its budget for the coming fiscal year by $43 million, days after Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered reductions in this year's funding for state agencies.

The state Department of Finance and Administration on Tuesday lowered its forecast for the state's revenue for the fiscal year that begins July 1 to $5.4 billion. The reductions will affect programs for about a dozen agencies under a lower priority category of the state's budget.

The announcement comes days after Hutchinson said he was cutting $70 million in the state's current budget to make up for a revenue shortfall. Hutchinson also said affected state agencies would be able to absorb those cuts because of savings generated in the past year and that they wouldn't lead to any layoffs.

