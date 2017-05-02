Motorist from Arkansas accused of hitting pedestrian with pickup, driving off

An Arkansas motorist is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his pickup and then leaving the scene of the accident, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

The newspaper reported that Sean Patrick Robertson, 39, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford pickup east on U.S. 270 around 9:30 p.m. Friday when his vehicle “exited on the shoulder of the road” and hit a pedestrian. Police said Robertson continued driving after the crash.

The 22-year-old pedestrian was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, the newspaper said.

Police said they found Robertson and his damaged truck at a nearby apartment complex.

An initial breath test showed Robertson had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving, authorities said.

Robertson was taken to the Garland County jail where he was held on charges of second-degree battery, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving while intoxicated. He was later released after posting $6,000 bail. A May 8 court date has been set.

