Arkansas man who sexually assaulted teen he met on Instagram gets 26 years in prison

A 20-year-old Arkansas man who sexually assaulted a teen girl he met on Instagram has been sentenced to 26 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender when he is released, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.

Zachary Tyler Hulsey of Hot Springs pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child Monday in Garland County Circuit Court, two days before his trial was scheduled to start.

The 13-year-old victim told investigators she met Hulsey through the popular photo-sharing social media app and that he later came to her house and on one occasion had sexual contact with her, according to a probable cause affidavit cited in the newspaper's story.

In a separate case, a 14-year-old girl told investigators she texted with Hulsey through a different app, Snapchat. Authorities said they later retrieved messages that showed Hulsey sought to meet the girl for sex and asked that she send explicit photos, the Sentinel-Record reported.

Click here to read the full story in today's Sentinel-Record.