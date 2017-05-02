Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 02, 2017, 3:20 p.m.

Arkansas truck driver accused of sodomizing child, arrested

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:30 p.m.

donnie-cody-jr-37-of-jonesboro

PHOTO BY CRAIGHEAD COUNTY JAIL

Donnie Cody Jr., 37, of Jonesboro

An Arkansas truck driver accused of sodomizing a child in Missouri has been arrested on an out-of-state warrant, police said.

Donnie Cody Jr., 37, was was arrested Monday on three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor, records show.

Cody is accused of having sexual intercourse with the victim, a girl who was less than 17 years old at the time, between June 1, 2015, and Aug. 27, 2016, the affidavit in St. Louis County, Mo., Circuit Court reads.

The document also states that the truck driver reportedly provided nude photos of himself to the victim.

Cody, who has a listed home address in Jonesboro, drove away from authorities as an officer spotted him Monday morning at a home in the 2500 block of Jeanne McQueen Lane, according to a police report.

Officers were able to later arrest Cody at a home in the 2100 block of Fox Meadow Lane, the report states.

Cody was then transported to the Craighead County jail and booked on a warrant out of St. Louis County, according to an inmate roster. He awaits extradition to Missouri as of Tuesday afternoon.

Kharma says... May 2, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.

Hopefully he'll get to enjoy a bit of sodomy in prison.

