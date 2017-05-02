PHOTOS: Governor surveys storm damage after flooding hits part of Arkansas

After surveying storm damage, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke Tuesday from a fire station in a partially evacuated northeastern Arkansas town as a rain-swollen Black River was about to breach the top of a Randolph County levy.

Mayor Kary Story told people in the eastern portion of Pocahontas, which includes an assisted living apartment complex and a college, to leave their homes by 8 a.m. Tuesday due to imminent flooding.

The Black River winds through the eastern part of town and reached record heights after weekend storms dumped 6 to 8 inches of rain in northern Arkansas, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The storms have already caused at least seven deaths in Arkansas.

Levees along the Black River are reportedly built to withstand about 28 feet of water, said David Jansen, the county judge of Randolph County. Weather experts expect the river will breach that height sometime late Tuesday morning, said Melody Daniel, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

The river is predicted to crest Thursday, Daniel said.

Tuesday’s breach will bring “potentially life threatening flooding” to the area, the National Weather Service of Memphis said on Twitter around 9 a.m. Water may overtop parts of the levy at any time, the tweet said.

A stretch of land that includes Pocahontas, Walnut Ridge, Hoxie, College City and Black Rock is under a flash flooding warning until 2:45 p.m., officials said. Several roads running north to south that connect those towns have been temporarily closed, Daniel said.

For evacuees in Pocahontas, shelter is available at the old Randolph County nursing home, 1401 Hospital Drive, and at the Community Center, 205 Geneva St., Daniel said. Volunteers are needed at the nursing home shelter to clean and help in the kitchen, according to the city website. The shelter is also requesting twin sheets and pillow cases, blankets, washcloths, towels and toiletries and can be reached at (870) 810-0083.

Daniel did not have an immediate count on how many Pocahontas residents had left their homes and said only part of the town had been evacuated. About 6,500 people live in Pocahontas.

After surveying damage caused by flooding in both Randolph and Sharp counties, Hutchinson addressed community members and reporters at a Tuesday news conference at a Pocahontas fire station.

The governor thanked Story, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management Director A.J. Gary and Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, for their quick action in responding to the weather. The emergency response is still localized, Hutchinson said, but the state will provide support if and when it is needed.

“These are not easy times, but Arkansans are tough and ready to weather these kinds of storms,” Hutchinson told his audience.

The governor said he’s “seen the reality” of the damage five rivers can wreak on a community. He referenced floods the state saw in 2008 and 2011 before saying that Arkansas needs to do some “long-term studies as to how we can take necessary steps to avoid this in the future.”

After listening to a citizen’s complaint, Hutchinson said that sightseers attempting to get glimpses of the damage need to stay home as crews work to protect people’s lives.

Emergency responders have performed more than 40 rescues due to the weekend storms, Gary said at the news conference. The director urged any Pocahontas residents who were advised to evacuate to do so immediately.

Hutchinson also offered a bit of practical safety advice: “When you see a road that has water crossing it, turn around."

