Clinton blames misogyny, FBI, Russia, herself for 2016 loss
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:37 p.m.
NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton says she is taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played roles.
The former Democratic presidential nominee reflected Tuesday on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International's annual luncheon in New York.
Clinton said she was "on the way to winning" until a combination of events in the final days. She cited the FBI director's letter to Congress resurrecting questions about her email practices and WikiLeaks' repeated release of her campaign's internal emails that "scared off" people.
She also said misogyny "played a role in this election," won by Republican Donald Trump.
She conceded she made mistakes but said, "The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days."
Winfield says... May 2, 2017 at 2:03 p.m.
You lost Hillary because you turned your back on the hard working white people, especially the ones in rural America. Your "deplorables", as you sarcastically called them stopped you in your tracks. Now, just say home and bake cookies for Bill and your elite friends....perhaps you can succeed at that.
Kharma says... May 2, 2017 at 2:28 p.m.
Looking at the huge number of women who voted for her opponent, it confounds and appalls me that we have so many female misogynists in this country.
Yes, it is truly appalling that a multitude of women hate women so much that they voted for a man. In the alternative, maybe they just didn't like her.
mozarky2 says... May 2, 2017 at 2:47 p.m.
What the democrats need to do is run a poll that asks, "We understand you're an ignorant, bigoted, misogynistic, transphobic, sexist, paste eating, mouth breathing, opioid addicted, cousin humping, Bible thumping, white trash, alt-right, racist, fascist Trump voter. We're trying to understand how we lost you".
