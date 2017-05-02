Home / Latest News /
Court rejects woman's demand for hotel to ID lover so he can pay child support
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:39 a.m.
BERLIN — A court in Munich has rejected a woman's legal bid to obtain the name of a man she spent three nights in a hotel with seven years ago.
The woman gave birth to a son nine months after the encounter in Halle, eastern Germany, and sought to force the hotel to reveal her lover's full identity.
She wanted the man, whom she knew only by the first name Michael, to pay child support.
Judges rejected her request, arguing that it could unduly breach the privacy of four men with that name who were registered at the hotel during the period.
The case was first published late Monday by news website Spiegel Online. The woman was not identified.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Court rejects woman's demand for hotel to ID lover so he can pay child support
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.