Days after I-30 wreck, driver of vehicle that crashed into truck going other way dies

A Michigan woman who was hospitalized last month after her vehicle crossed the median of Interstate 30 and hit a truck has died from her injuries, authorities said.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on April 21, Kim Renee Cooper, 56, was driving a 1994 Pontiac east on I-30 near mile marker 8 in Texarkana when the vehicle veered across the median and into the westbound lanes, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Pontiac reportedly then collided with a truck.

Cooper was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, where she died Thursday, state police said.

The report did not indicate what may have caused the Pontiac to cross the median. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

No other injuries were reported.

There have been at least 156 deaths in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.