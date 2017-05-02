Family: Taking the headache out of dining out with children

Some families give up on dining out when their children are young. Too much hassle. Too much uncertainty. Too much chance of the stink-eye from other diners.

Still, there’s no need to stay home with your budding gourmands, especially if they’ve shown themselves inclined to try new things.

Read Wednesday’s Family section for tips from parents — inside and outside the restaurant industry — on how to make eating out a great experience for everyone. Wherever you choose to go, try to consult with your children. If they’re invested in the decision, they’ll be more likely to cooperate and have a good time.