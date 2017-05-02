Home /
Food: Cooking under pressure
My passion for the Instant Pot was not instant.
At first, the new-school pressure cooker with countless uses made me feel … pressure. Sure, its name promises simplicity, but its lingo and learning curve initially overwhelmed me. The much-hyped multitasking kitchen contraption — the one I just had to have — remained not just unused, but unopened in the box in my entryway for weeks.
But eventually, I got fearless — more like famished — and got cooking, thanks to the savvy of some specialty Instant Pot cookbooks, cooking blogs and the “Instant Pot® Community,” a Facebook group of more than 470,000 Instant Potters.
Months later (and several more purchases later; to make full use of the IP, one needs accessories like extra sealer rings, lids, various small pans, steamer baskets, etc.), I can’t imagine my kitchen without its quick-cooking capabilities.
After pressure is achieved, the IP makes a mean batch of meatballs (5 mere minutes). It produces impossibly easy-to-peel hard-cooked eggs (6 mere minutes). It delivers divine cheesecakes (a mere 30 minutes — half the time of an oven). It even yields yogurt (17 whole hours … OK, so not everything happens in an instant).
