Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said that if Northern Ireland holds its own referendum to break away from the United Kingdom, then its membership in the European Union would be accepted by EU leaders. A story in Sunday’s editions about upcoming talks for the United Kingdom to leave the EU incorrectly spelled Kenny’s first name.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
