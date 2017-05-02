Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 02, 2017, 6:13 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:23 a.m.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said that if Northern Ireland holds its own referendum to break away from the United Kingdom, then its membership in the European Union would be accepted by EU leaders. A story in Sunday’s editions about upcoming talks for the United Kingdom to leave the EU incorrectly spelled Kenny’s first name.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online