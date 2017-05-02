Governor postpones 9 executions in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. John Kasich on Monday delayed nine executions as a court fight continues over the constitutionality of Ohio's lethal injection process, including a contested sedative used in erratic executions in at least three states.

Kasich's announcement postponed the executions of child killer Ronald Phillips -- who was scheduled to die next week -- and eight others.

The Republican governor said the timing of arguments before the federal appeals court in Cincinnati makes the delay necessary. The court is hearing Ohio's appeal of a federal judge's ruling that found the state's execution process unconstitutional.

The effectiveness of the sedative midazolam is expected to be front and center in those arguments. That's especially true given last week's execution in Arkansas of Kenneth Williams, a convicted killer who lurched and convulsed as many as 20 times Thursday during a lethal injection process that began with midazolam.

Midazolam was also used in Ohio in January 2014 when Dennis McGuire gasped and snorted during a 26-minute execution, the state's longest. Executions in the state have been on hold since then.

In July 2014, Arizona inmate Joseph Wood gasped for air and snorted and his belly inflated and deflated during the nearly two hours it took for him to die.

Both Ohio and Arizona used a two-drug method -- starting with midazolam -- that each state has since abandoned. Unlike Ohio, Arizona agreed not to use midazolam in future executions.

Attorneys for death-row inmates challenging Ohio's use of midazolam say it doesn't render inmates fully unconscious, leading to a high risk of pain.

The state argues that Ohio's planned dosage of 500 milligrams -- 10 times what it used on McGuire -- is more than enough to ensure inmates don't feel pain. The state also says the U.S. Supreme Court permitted the drug's use in a 2015 ruling in an Oklahoma case.

Kasich issued a similar delay in February to give a three-judge panel of the appeals court time to hear similar arguments. That panel sided with a lower-court judge. In a rare move, the full court said it would hear the case. It set arguments for June 14.

Monday's delay was another setback for death-penalty proponents who hoped that new supplies of drugs obtained by Ohio last year would allow executions to move forward after a delay of more than three years.

The state has said it has enough drugs for four executions, but records obtained by The Associated Press indicate Ohio could have enough on hand to put dozens of killers to death.

Phillips, earlier scheduled to die May 10 for raping and killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron in 1993, is now set for execution July 26.

A Section on 05/02/2017