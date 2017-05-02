Harris officially signs with Arkansas

— Arkansas officially announced the addition of a basketball transfer Tuesday.

Point guard Jalen Harris committed after visiting Fayetteville last weekend. Harris, who played his freshman season at New Mexico, will have to sit out the 2017-18 season and will have three years of eligibility beginning 2018-19.

“Jalen has good vision, quickness, the ability to score and make players around him better,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said in a statement announcing the transfer. “He will have a chance to grow and develop during his redshirt year and make an impact on our team the following season. We are excited to have Jalen join our Razorback family.”

Harris averaged 4.5 points, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds as a freshman at New Mexico, where he started 18 of 31 games. Harris is a native of Wilson, N.C., and played at Word of God Christian Academy, which is the alma mater of NBA all-star John Wall.