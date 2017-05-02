Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 02, 2017, 3:23 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Harris officially signs with Arkansas

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.

new-mexicos-jalen-harris-5-drives-between-colorado-states-jd-paige-22-and-gian-clavell-during-the-first-half-of-an-ncaa-college-basketball-game-in-albuquerque-nm-tuesday-feb-21-2017-ap-photojuan-antonio-labreche

New Mexico's Jalen Harris (5) drives between Colorado State's J.D. Paige (22) and Gian Clavell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Juan Antonio Labreche)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas officially announced the addition of a basketball transfer Tuesday.

Point guard Jalen Harris committed after visiting Fayetteville last weekend. Harris, who played his freshman season at New Mexico, will have to sit out the 2017-18 season and will have three years of eligibility beginning 2018-19.

“Jalen has good vision, quickness, the ability to score and make players around him better,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said in a statement announcing the transfer. “He will have a chance to grow and develop during his redshirt year and make an impact on our team the following season. We are excited to have Jalen join our Razorback family.”

Harris averaged 4.5 points, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds as a freshman at New Mexico, where he started 18 of 31 games. Harris is a native of Wilson, N.C., and played at Word of God Christian Academy, which is the alma mater of NBA all-star John Wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Harris officially signs with Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online