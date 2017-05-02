Hit-and-run driver hurts Little Rock patrolman

The Little Rock Police Department responded Monday to a hit-and-run involving one of its officers, according to a spokesman.

Officer Steve Moore, an agency spokesman, said the crash happened at 5 p.m. in the area of John Barrow Road and West 28th Street.

A motorist pulled out in front of a patrol vehicle while attempting to turn onto John Barrow Road from West 28th Street, causing the collision, Moore said.

After the crash, the motorist fled the scene, according to police. A physical description of the driver or the vehicle was not immediately available.

Moore said the police officer was being evaluated at the scene, noting that he was "slightly injured."

Significant damage was reported to the officer's vehicle.

More information regarding the accident was not immediately available.