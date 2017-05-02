• Raven Swamp, 23, of Kahnawake, Quebec, has been crowned 2017 Miss Indian World at the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque, N.M., besting 23 other women from different tribes in categories that included tribal knowledge, dancing ability and public speaking.

• David Harris, a restaurant owner in Garner, N.C., apologized and said he will fire any employee who disrespects law enforcement officials after a social media post said some of his workers, including the manager, sang an anti-police rap song as a group of officers ate.

• Hirotsugu Tsuchiya, marketing manager for Tokyo's Ginza Tanaka jewelry store, said it took 10 goldsmiths about three months to mold and assemble a life-size, 24-karat gold copy of the mask worn by Star Wars villain Darth Vader worth $1.4 million.

• DJ Colossus, whose real name is Chauncey Graves, played tunes at a Louisville, Ky., radio station for more than 10 days straight to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest nonstop DJ set, beating the old record by nearly four hours.

• Mark DiLuzio, police chief in Bethlehem, Pa., said a man was cited for disorderly conduct after he "freaked out" when he saw a Confederate flag displayed in a hotel window during a Civil War-themed wedding where the couple and attendees wore period uniforms and dresses.

• Eric Watt, 56, was charged with driving while intoxicated involving serious injury after he injured eight servicemen based at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., by crashing into them from behind as they walked along an off-base island road, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said.

• Anil Vannavalli, 34, dropped a backpack containing his laptop, cash and other items as he jumped to help a woman who fell onto the tracks at a train station platform in Edison, N.J., just seconds before a train arrived, then found, when he went to get the backpack, that someone had stolen it.

• Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park zoo in Harpursville, N.Y., said a male calf born to one of his giraffes, April, whose pregnancy generated more than 232 million live views on social media, is being named "Tajiri," a Swahili word that means hope.

• Danielle Grant, 32, and her twin sister, Kim Abraham, both of Toms River, N.J., delivered their baby boys by induced labor four hours apart on Friday after their identical April 22 due dates passed without either giving birth.

