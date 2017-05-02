Lawyer questions view by witness of 2 killings

The attorney for a North Little Rock man accused in a double homicide and the detective who arrested him sparred in court Monday about whether a witness to the slayings could have really seen what he said he saw.

Emanuel Darrell Traylor, 33, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the January slayings of Glenn James Jennings Jr., 36, and Monte Allen Gilbert, 26, at Jennings' Division Street home.

Police were called by Jennings' sister, 34-year-old Tamica Oliver, who also lived at the house. Officers arrived to find Jennings in his bed with a fatal gunshot wound through the top of his head. He did not survive the ambulance trip to the hospital.

Gilbert was dead on the floor nearby in the bedroom, his body sprawled across the doorway leading outside. He'd been shot in the face, with the bullet exiting through his neck, detective Michael Gibbons testified Monday at a bond hearing. Traylor was arrested the next day and has been jailed since without bail.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright set his bond at $750,000 with the requirement that Traylor wear an electronic ankle monitor if he is released.

An acquaintance of Traylor's, Robert Jackson, told investigators that he'd ridden with Traylor to the home where Traylor planned to purchase marijuana, the detective testified. Jackson said he stayed in the vehicle, a white Mercury Mountaineer, while Traylor went inside. But the sound of gunfire coming from inside the residence drew his attention to the house where he saw Traylor shooting at two men, Gibbons said.

Alarmed by what he saw, Jackson moved into the driver's seat of the Mountaineer and drove away, but abandoned the vehicle about a block away on Frank Street, the detective told the judge.

Traylor didn't testify, but his attorney, Leslie Borgognoni, questioned Gibbons sharply about how Jackson's description of seeing Traylor shooting two men outside the home could match the physical evidence of the shooting, two 9 mm shell casings found inside the home. One was found in the bed, while the second was behind a mini-refrigerator near the door.

Gibbons said blood trails show that Gilbert wasn't immediately incapacitated by being shot in the face, and had walked outside twice before dying.

Jackson was parked at an angle to the house that would have allowed him to see Traylor firing from outside the residence through the door into the room where the men were shot, the detective said. The location of the shell casings can be explained because they would have been ejected to the right of the shooter, Gibbons said.

Police have not found the gun used to kill the men, Gibbons said. Authorities have no forensic evidence to connect Traylor to the shootings, and while Jennings' sister was in the home when the men were killed, she only saw the shooter from the back and cannot identify him, the detective told the judge.

Questioned by deputy prosecutor Mike Wright, Gibbons said police have talked to two other Traylor associates, both of whom saw Traylor driving the vehicle the day of the killings.

One of those men said Traylor had tried to recruit him a month earlier to rob the victims, Gibbons said. Gilbert and Jennings were friends who worked on music projects together at the Division Street home, the detective said.

Traylor denied any involvement in the slayings, but police have store surveillance video that puts him in the vicinity of the residence at a time when Traylor told police he was miles away from the area playing video games, the detective said.

