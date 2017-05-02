Mother, 2 sons arrested in beating at Little Rock home; victim knocked unconscious, stripped naked, police say

Two brothers and their 46-year-old mother each face multiple felony charges after the beating of a 55-year-old man at a Little Rock home last month, according to arrest reports.

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested Eshawn Fisher, 16, and Stephen Newborn, 20, along with their mother, Evelyn Fisher, according to the reports.

Officers responded at 1:56 p.m. April 10 to a report of a robbery at 10525 Diamond Drive, the listed residence for the two brothers and their mother, according to an arrest affidavit.

Victim Darrell Carruthers of Little Rock told police that he had arrived at the house the night before to see Evelyn Fisher.

When he walked into the residence that night, Carruthers said Evelyn Fisher held a glass vase and "immediately began asking him where he had been," the documents said.

Documents did not reveal the relationship between Carruthers and Evelyn Fisher.

The victim told police he tried to leave, but Evelyn Fisher hit him in the back of the head with the vase.

According to Carruthers, she attempted to hit him again, but he was able to stop her by holding her arms.

During the struggle, she yelled for her sons, who immediately came in, the documents said.

"Carruthers [said] it was as if her sons were waiting right outside the door," according to the document.

The two sons punched him in the head and "struck him with a handgun several times," according to the affidavit. They also demanded the keys to his vehicle, documents said.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

According to arrest reports, the two sons knocked Carruthers unconscious and stripped him naked, taking his clothes and money.

Carruthers told authorities he tried to leave every time he got the chance, but Evelyn Fisher would not let him go and declined to take him to a hospital.

Later, she agreed to take him to the hospital, but Carruthers said he did not want her taking him, documents show.

The call for an ambulance came from an unknown person in the house.

Carruthers told authorities he found at least five pictures on his phone that appeared to be taken by Evelyn Fisher, according to the court documents.

"The pictures show him in bed unconscious with injuries to his face," according to the documents, which mention one of the pictures shows Evelyn Fisher lying next to him.

Carruthers spent several days in the hospital's trauma unit and had a metal rod implanted under his right eye for support, authorities said.

Police charged Evelyn Fisher with first-degree battery, aggravated robbery, theft of property and false imprisonment.

Eshawn Fisher faces two counts of first-degree battery, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of theft of property, according to the report. The 16-year-old was charged as an adult.

Authorities charged Newborn with first-degree battery, aggravated robbery and theft of property, the report said.

All three were listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Monday afternoon.

Metro on 05/02/2017