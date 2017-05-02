Man, 46, arrested in drive-by gunfire in North Little Rock

A Sherwood man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of firing several shots from a vehicle in North Little Rock, police said.

Ivory Wade, 46, was being held Monday on a charge of aggravated assault after the altercation in the 2100 block of West 16th Street on Saturday night, records show.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded at 6:50 p.m. that night to a report of shots fired in the area.

Chris Young Jr., 20, of Little Rock, told officers that he got into a physical altercation with Wade after overhearing him being disrespectful and cursing at someone in the front yard of a home on the block, according to a police report.

Young said that after fighting for a while, Wade reportedly threatened that he was "gonna come back to kill [Young]" before leaving in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

The SUV later returned, at which point Wade reached across from the passenger side and brandished a pistol, Young said.

Young said he heard about seven or eight gunshots as he ran and hid behind vehicles. No injuries were reported.

The report noted that Wade suffered a "significant injury to the right side of his face" during the fight with Young. His right eye was also "bleeding badly," according to a witness statement.

Wade was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock and later to UAMS Medical Center.

After being released from the hospital, Wade was booked into the Pulaski County jail.

Three holes were found in the roof of the 16th Street residence that were believed to have been caused by gunfire, the report states.