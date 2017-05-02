Arkansas man, 59, stabbed by stranger who demanded money, police say

A 59-year-old Jonesboro man was stabbed after a stranger walked up to him and demanded money Tuesday morning, according to a police report.

Police responded to a report of a man bleeding in the 400 block of Allis Street around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, where they found the 59-year-old bleeding from his wrist, a Jonesboro Police Department report said.

The man told police that a stranger approached him and demanded money. When he refused, the attacker brought out a knife, the report said. The two then reportedly began to fight for control of the weapon.

While they were struggling, the would-be robber stabbed the 59-year-old in the wrist, authorities said. Police said the wound was 1 to 2 inches long.

The assailant ran west toward Fisher Street after wounding the victim, according to the report. The victim said he didn’t see the attacker well enough to describe him. He was taken to a local hospital for his injury, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.