May Day rallies protest Trump policies

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people chanted, picketed and marched on cities across America on Monday as May Day demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Protesters flooded streets in Chicago. They chanted "Donald Trump has got to go!" at the White House gates. And they sparked at least four arrests after creating a human chain to block a county building in Oakland, Calif., where demonstrators demanded that county law enforcement refuse to collaborate with federal immigration agents.

Despite the California clash, the initial rounds of nationwide protests were largely peaceful as immigrants, union members and their allies staged a series of strikes, boycotts and marches to highlight the contributions of immigrants in the United States.

"It is sad to see that now being an immigrant is equivalent to almost being a criminal," said Mary Quezada, a 58-year-old North Carolina woman who joined those marching on Washington.

Her message to Trump: "Stop bullying immigrants."

The demonstrations on May Day, celebrated as International Workers' Day, follow similar actions worldwide in which protesters demand better working conditions. But the protests in the United States were aimed directly at the new Republican president.

In Portland, Ore., about 200 people protested, including some families with children. Dancers in feathered headdresses performed to the beat of drums, as several dozen people dressed entirely in black and wearing black bandanas and ski masks stood around the fringes. Some held signs that read "Radicals for Science!" and "No cuts! Tax the rich!" as police officers looked on.

In Chicago, 28-year-old Brenda Burciaga was among thousands of people who marched through the streets to push back against the new administration.

"Everyone deserves dignity," said Burciaga, whose mother is set to be deported after living in the U.S. for about 20 years. "I hope at least they listen. We are hard-working people."

Teachers working without contracts opened the day by picketing outside schools in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Activists in Phoenix petitioned state legislators to support immigrant families. And in a Los Angeles park, several thousand people waved American flags and signs reading "love not hate."

Selvin Martinez, an immigrant from Honduras with an American flag draped around his shoulders, took the day off from his job waxing casino floors to protest.

"We hope to get to be respected as people, because we are not animals, we are human beings," said Martinez, who moved to Los Angeles 14 years ago fleeing violence in his country.

Several protesters, like 39-year-old Mario Quintero, admitted they were in the country illegally but said they wanted to contribute.

"I'm an undocumented immigrant, so I suffer in my own experience with my family," said Quintero at a Lansing, Mich., rally. "That's why I am here, to support not only myself but my entire community."

In Miami, Alberto and Maribel Resendiz closed their juice bar, losing an estimated revenue of $3,000, to join a rally.

"This is the day where people can see how much we contribute," said Alberto Resendiz, who previously worked as a migrant worker in fields as far away as Michigan. "This country will crumble down without us."

He added, "We deserve a better treatment."

The White House did not respond to requests for a response to the May Day demonstrations.

Trump, who has said his policies are meant to keep America safe, adopted his own definition of what he designated "Loyalty Day."

"The loyalty of our citizenry sends a clear signal to our allies and enemies that the United States will never yield from our way of life," Trump wrote in a proclamation on Friday.

Trump's recommendations for the day included flying flags over government buildings and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. His proclamation also mentions Americans' loyalty to "limited government," the nation's determination to defeat the Islamic Statemilitant group and "to secure for all Americans the liberty terrorists seek to extinguish."

Presidents of both parties dating back to Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s have designated May 1 as Loyalty Day, though previous presidents have tended to stick to lofty statements on the ideals that bind Americans together. President Barack Obama's final Loyalty Day proclamation talked of drawing on "the hopes and dreams that bind us." President George W. Bush's 2002 Loyalty Day proclamation acknowledged the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, but also praised volunteerism and the fight to uphold civil rights.

Information for this article was contributed by Jessica Gresko, Kristen De Groot, Adriana Gomez Licon, Sophia Tareen, Deepti Hajela, Sarah Rankin, Lisa Adams and staff members of The Associated Press.

