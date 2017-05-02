Home / Latest News /
Minor held in death of 14-year-old girl shot after school in church yard
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Police in Alabama say a juvenile is charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old girl who was fatally wounded near her school.
Authorities aren't releasing the name of the suspect. But they say he was charged late Monday in the slaying of Jaquerria Timmons in Montgomery, Ala.
Timmons was shot to death Monday in the yard of a church that's located near Bellingrath Middle School, which she attended. She was shot once in the chest and died later at a hospital.
A police statement said a group of students wound up with a gun that was provided by someone who wasn't a student at the middle school. Police said there wasn't a confrontation, and it's unclear what led to the gunfire.
Authorities are still investigating.
