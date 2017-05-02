Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 02, 2017, 1:21 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Minor held in death of 14-year-old girl shot after school in church yard

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.


MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Police in Alabama say a juvenile is charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old girl who was fatally wounded near her school.

Authorities aren't releasing the name of the suspect. But they say he was charged late Monday in the slaying of Jaquerria Timmons in Montgomery, Ala.

Timmons was shot to death Monday in the yard of a church that's located near Bellingrath Middle School, which she attended. She was shot once in the chest and died later at a hospital.

A police statement said a group of students wound up with a gun that was provided by someone who wasn't a student at the middle school. Police said there wasn't a confrontation, and it's unclear what led to the gunfire.

Authorities are still investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Minor held in death of 14-year-old girl shot after school in church yard

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online