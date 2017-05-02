Syrian Kurds push deeper into ISIS town

BEIRUT -- U.S.-backed opposition fighters led by Syrian Kurdish forces captured more territory from the Islamic State extremist group in the northern town of Tabqa on Monday, pushing the extremists to northern neighborhoods close to one of Syria's largest dams.

Tabqa is an important stronghold for the Islamic State, located about 25 miles southeast of their de facto capital, Raqqa, and it lies next to the Islamic State-held Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces is the most effective ground force battling the Islamic State -- also known by the acronym ISIS -- in Syria and will most likely lead the offensive to capture Raqqa in the near future.

A U.S. airlift of artillery and special forces advisers that placed fighters behind Islamic State lines in March was a turning point in the Tabqa offensive and underscored the closeness between Washington and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Kurdish-led group said in a statement Monday that its fighters captured three more neighborhoods in Tabqa, where they have been advancing since mid-April.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Islamic State fighters withdrew from the Tabqa neighborhood known as Thawra City. It said Monday's fighting was concentrated in the only two remaining Islamic State-held neighborhoods, near the dam.

The Observatory said Syrian Democratic Forces fighters now control some 80 percent of Tabqa. It added that 35 Islamic State members have been killed there since Sunday.

Al-Qaida chief: On Yemen team U.S. likes

CAIRO -- The leader of al-Qaida's branch in Yemen said his militants have often fought alongside Yemeni government factions -- effectively putting the terror group and the U.S.-backed coalition on the same side against the impoverished Arab country's Shiite rebels.

Qasim al-Rimi leads the group known as Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, considered by Washington to be the most dangerous offshoot of the global terror network. He succeeded Nasir al-Wuhayshi, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike nearly two years ago.

On the U.S. most-wanted list with a $5 million reward for his capture, al-Rimi has been a top target of U.S. airstrikes in southern Yemen. He spoke on Sunday to the al-Qaida offshoot's media arm, al-Malahem, from an undisclosed location in Yemen.

"We fight along all Muslims in Yemen, together with different Islamic groups," he said, adding that his followers have teamed up with an array of factions -- including the ultraconservative Salafis, "the Muslim Brotherhood and also our brothers among the sons of [Sunni] tribes" -- against Yemen's Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

Hunger-strikers down to 870, Israel says

RAMALLAH, West Bank -- An Israeli official said Monday that 870 Palestinian prisoners are still participating on the 15th day of a hunger strike, down from 1,300 last week.

The strike is among the largest such protests in years. The strikers demand better conditions in Israeli prisons.

Support for the strike has gained momentum with West Bank marches and a social media campaign showing celebrities in the Arab world drinking salty water in solidarity.

The strike catapulted imprisoned organizer Marwan Barghouti back into the spotlight and boosted his national leadership credentials.

Israel Prison Service spokesman Assaf Librati did not elaborate Monday on why more than 400 prisoners quit the strike. He said the strikers are held in separate wings, monitored by medical staffs, and that several are held in isolation.

Sri Lanka detains 30 suspected refugees

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lanka's navy has arrested 32 people suspected to be Rohingya refugees and their Indian traffickers from a boat off the country's northern coast.

Navy spokesman Chaminda Walakuluge said Monday that a coast guard patrol observed the boat entering Sri Lankan waters Sunday. The 30 passengers from Burma included 16 children, including a 15-day-old infant and a 4-month-old baby. The two Indians were suspected to be their traffickers.

Walakuluge said the suspects have been handed over to police for further inquiries.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

